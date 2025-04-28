Shedeur Sanders Lost Wild Amount Of Money With Draft Slide

Shedeur Sanders had a wide range of outcomes heading into the 2025 NFL Draft.

Many analysts thought he would be the No. 2 overall pick, as the Cleveland Browns had a pressing need to put a more robust quarterback room together.

The Browns ended up taking him after all, but it happened several rounds after most people expected it would.

Sanders kept his head high throughout the process, trusting the fact that everything happens for a reason.

He did lose a lot of money in this slide, however, which isn’t easy to stomach.

As Sports Illustrated pointed out on X, Sanders will lose out on over $40 million by being taken in the fifth round, as early first-rounders typically sign massive contracts for rookies.

Shedeur Sanders's deal will be worth around $4.6 million, including a $446,553 signing bonus pic.twitter.com/cxw82zcHf6 — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) April 26, 2025

He’s still tied to the Browns for four years, barring a trade, but with a deal worth just over $4 million, the Browns don’t have a big financial investment with him on the payroll.

It will be interesting to see how training camp and the preseason play out, and who the Browns’ starting QB will be in Week 1.

They have four healthy options to choose from, whether it’s a seasoned veteran like Joe Flacco or a raw, unproven rookie like Sanders.

Fans are excited to watch it all play out, as there should be plenty of drama that unfolds over the next few months.

NEXT:

Browns Being Linked To 6-Time Pro Bowl WR