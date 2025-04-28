Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Monday, April 28, 2025
You are here: Home / Daily News / Shedeur Sanders Lost Wild Amount Of Money With Draft Slide

Shedeur Sanders Lost Wild Amount Of Money With Draft Slide

Andrew Elmquist
By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Shedeur Sanders Lost Wild Amount Of Money With Draft Slide
(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

 

Shedeur Sanders had a wide range of outcomes heading into the 2025 NFL Draft.

Many analysts thought he would be the No. 2 overall pick, as the Cleveland Browns had a pressing need to put a more robust quarterback room together.

The Browns ended up taking him after all, but it happened several rounds after most people expected it would.

Sanders kept his head high throughout the process, trusting the fact that everything happens for a reason.

He did lose a lot of money in this slide, however, which isn’t easy to stomach.

As Sports Illustrated pointed out on X, Sanders will lose out on over $40 million by being taken in the fifth round, as early first-rounders typically sign massive contracts for rookies.

He’s still tied to the Browns for four years, barring a trade, but with a deal worth just over $4 million, the Browns don’t have a big financial investment with him on the payroll.

It will be interesting to see how training camp and the preseason play out, and who the Browns’ starting QB will be in Week 1.

They have four healthy options to choose from, whether it’s a seasoned veteran like Joe Flacco or a raw, unproven rookie like Sanders.

Fans are excited to watch it all play out, as there should be plenty of drama that unfolds over the next few months.

NEXT:  Browns Being Linked To 6-Time Pro Bowl WR
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Andrew Elmquist
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Andrew Elmquist
Contributor at Browns Nation
Andrew Elmquist graduated from Winona State University with bachelor's degrees in Communication Studies and Spanish. He is a budding analyst in the [...]

Browns Nation