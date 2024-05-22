Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Wednesday, May 22, 2024
You are here: Home / Daily News / Analyst Makes Bold Statement About Kevin Stefanski Extension Discussion

Analyst Makes Bold Statement About Kevin Stefanski Extension Discussion

By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns looks on during the second half in the game against the New Orleans Saints at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 24, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

Entering his fifth year with the Cleveland Browns, Kevin Stefanski has taken the team to new heights in his short tenure.

In two of the team’s campaigns under Stefanski, the Browns made the playoffs and won 11 games during the regular season.

Despite his success with Cleveland, a contract extension to keep the two-time Coach of the Year winner has yet to be announced.

Analyst Anthony Lima made a bold statement about the contract extension discussions in a video clip 92.3 The Fan shared on Twitter.

“No one seems to care,” Lima said of Stefanski’s extension talks.

Lima further said that “The Ken Carman Show With Anthony Lima” representatives were not getting phone calls from fans inquiring about the contract extension status, showing how little the extension means to Cleveland fans.

The analyst pondered if that was due to the limited success Stefanski has enjoyed with the Browns in the playoffs, noting the team had not advanced beyond the AFC Divisional Round under the head coach.

Analyst Ken Carman added that he could not foresee a point where Stefanski can reach “the next step” with the Browns, noting that the head coach does not enjoy fans backing him.

Carman compared Stefanski to multiple Super Bowl-winning head coaches – like the Chiefs’ Andy Reid and the Steelers’ Mike Tomlin – who have a strong following based on their successes with their respective franchises.

In each instance, Carman said the franchise’s fan base would choose to keep the head football coach over a star player, noting that Stefanski does not have the staying power in Cleveland.

NEXT:  Za'Darius Smith Debuts Stunning New Look At OTAs
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Earnest Horn
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Earnest Horn
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernie Horn is an award-winning writer, covering multiple sports at every level for over a quarter-century.

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

Join The Cold Wire Community! Cold Wire Favicon
You must be logged in to post a comment. Log in or sign up to join the Cold Wire community!

Sign up to comment on articles, engage with fellow sports fans, and contribute to high-quality discussions. Create a personalized profile and stay informed with tailored email notifications. Help us maintain a respectful and inclusive community.

Already have an account? Log in here.

More News

Cleveland Browns pass rusher Za'Darius Smith

Za'Darius Smith Debuts Stunning New Look At OTAs

26 mins ago

Cleveland Browns helmet

Browns Finalize 90-Man Roster With WR Signing

1 hour ago

Denzel Ward #21 of the Cleveland Browns breaking up a pass during the first half in the game against the New Orleans Saints at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 24, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns DB Throws Incredible First Pitch At Guardians Game

13 hours ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson and head coach Kevin Stefanski

Analyst Predicts Losing Record For 2024 Browns

16 hours ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson

Browns Share First Video Of Deshaun Watson Throwing In Practice

17 hours ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns hands the ball off to Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns during the second quarter against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on December 04, 2022 in Houston, Texas.

Top 2 Storylines Heading Into Browns OTA Workouts

22 hours ago

Cleveland Browns RB D'Onta Foreman

Analyst Makes Bold Statement About D'Onta Foreman

1 day ago

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 20: Jameis Winston #2 of the New Orleans Saints warms up prior to the preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on August 20, 2023 in Inglewood, California.

Jameis Winston Cheers On PGA Golfer In Viral Video

2 days ago

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - DECEMBER 10: Lucas Havrisik #8 of the Los Angeles Rams kicks a field goal during the first quarter in the game against Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on December 10, 2023 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Browns Make Multiple Roster Moves Ahead Of OTAs

2 days ago

A detailed view of the NFL logo on a football prior to the game between the Minnesota Vikings and the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on October 15, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois.

Browns Hire Former Commanders Executive As Special Adviser

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson

Analyst Shares Strong Beliefs About Deshaun Watson

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns defender Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah

Browns Biggest Defensive Issue Lies At 1 Position

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku

David Njoku Shares His Thoughts On Browns New Helmet

2 days ago

PROVO, UT- SEPTEMBER 24: Trenton Welch #81 of the Wyoming Cowboys celebrates scoring a touchdown against the Brigham Young Cougars during the second half of their game September 24, 2022 at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo, Utah.

Treyton Welch Details Connection With New TE Coach

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns helmet

Browns Make Historic Hire To Elevate Kathleen Wood

3 days ago

The helmet of Christian Yount #57 of the Cleveland Browns sits on the turf before the start of the Browns and Baltimore Ravens game at M&T Bank Stadium on December 24, 2011 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Analyst Names Top AFC North Offense For 2024

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns DE Ogbo Okoronkwo

Ogbo Okoronkwo Sets Goal For 2024 Season

4 days ago

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - JANUARY 08: Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns talks with head coach Mike Tomlin of the Pittsburgh Steelers after the game at Acrisure Stadium on January 08, 2023 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Insider Predicts 1 Browns Game As Most Important This Season

3 days ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 18: A general view of Brownie the Elf painted on the field before the game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 18, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Insider Makes Early Record Prediction For Browns' First 6 Games

4 days ago

SANTA CLARA, CA - OCTOBER 07: Cleveland Browns players enter the field from the tunnel during the NFL regular season football game against the San Francisco 49ers on Monday, Oct. 7, 2019 at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif.

Former Browns WR Set To Work Out For Falcons

4 days ago

A general view of FirstEnergy Stadium before the game between the Cleveland Browns and the Pittsburgh Steelers on January 03, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Analyst Makes Bold Statement About Browns Stadium Proposal

4 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - AUGUST 20: A detailed view of an ESPN Monday Night Football banner is seen hung on the field in game action during the preseason NFL game between the Indianapolis Colts and the Baltimore Ravens on August 20, 2018 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Analyst Makes Strong Statement About Browns' Primetime Games

4 days ago

CLEVELAND, OH - JUNE 21: Fans give Gavin Williams #63 of the Cleveland Guardians a standing ovation after he is removed from his major league debut against the Oakland Athletics during the sixth inning at Progressive Field on June 21, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Guardians Select 2 Browns Rookies To Throw First Pitch

5 days ago

atson #4 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates a win over the Tennessee Titans at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Deshaun Watson Admits His First Thoughts On 2024 Schedule

5 days ago

Browns Nation