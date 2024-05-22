Analyst Makes Bold Statement About Kevin Stefanski Extension Discussion

Entering his fifth year with the Cleveland Browns, Kevin Stefanski has taken the team to new heights in his short tenure.

In two of the team’s campaigns under Stefanski, the Browns made the playoffs and won 11 games during the regular season.

Despite his success with Cleveland, a contract extension to keep the two-time Coach of the Year winner has yet to be announced.

Analyst Anthony Lima made a bold statement about the contract extension discussions in a video clip 92.3 The Fan shared on Twitter.

“No one seems to care,” Lima said of Stefanski’s extension talks.

While we wait for #Cavs news…@KenCarman and @SportsBoyTony would like to know what is going on with an extension for another head coach in town (#Browns) 📝 pic.twitter.com/vr90kb1cWi — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) May 21, 2024

Lima further said that “The Ken Carman Show With Anthony Lima” representatives were not getting phone calls from fans inquiring about the contract extension status, showing how little the extension means to Cleveland fans.

The analyst pondered if that was due to the limited success Stefanski has enjoyed with the Browns in the playoffs, noting the team had not advanced beyond the AFC Divisional Round under the head coach.

Analyst Ken Carman added that he could not foresee a point where Stefanski can reach “the next step” with the Browns, noting that the head coach does not enjoy fans backing him.

Carman compared Stefanski to multiple Super Bowl-winning head coaches – like the Chiefs’ Andy Reid and the Steelers’ Mike Tomlin – who have a strong following based on their successes with their respective franchises.

In each instance, Carman said the franchise’s fan base would choose to keep the head football coach over a star player, noting that Stefanski does not have the staying power in Cleveland.

