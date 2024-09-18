Analyst Reveals Jerome Ford Set Speed Mark In Week 2

When Cleveland running back Nick Chubb returns to action, Browns running back Jerome Ford provides a nice change-of-pace back to complement the injured starter.

Ford – who the Browns selected in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL Draft – is a shifty and fast running back who can hurt defenses thanks to his speed.

Yet even he may be surprised with how fast he was Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Analyst Zac Jackson shared that Ford set the NFL mark as the fastest ball handler in the NFL this season during the team’s Week 2 contest against the Jaguars (via X).

“Per the NFL’s NexGen Stats, Jerome Ford hit 21.92 MPH on his big fourth down run Sunday,” Jackson said, adding, “That’s the fastest recorded speed by any ball carrier in Week 2 and the fastest among RBs this season.”

Ford achieved that speed during his 36-yard run in the fourth quarter against Jacksonville as he sped up the field for a crucial field-changing run for the Browns.

Through two games this season, Ford has amassed 108 rushing yards and 25 receiving yards as he is averaging 5.1 yards per touch in 2024.

The running back scored his lone touchdown in the season-opening loss to the Dallas Cowboys.

Ford and teammate D’Onta Foreman are holding down the backfield until Chubb – who was lost in Week 2 of the 2023 season – can return to the field this year.

Cleveland will look to add to those totals this week as the New York Giants pay a visit to Huntington Banks Field on Sunday.

