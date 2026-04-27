Browns Coach Named Among Biggest Winners After NFL Draft

Todd Monken has an almost blank slate to rebuild the Cleveland Browns’ offense in his first year as head coach. Nowhere was that more evident than on the offensive line.

About to lose all five of the most-used starters from last season as free agents, and all but one of their Week 1 starters, the Browns’ line needed a complete rebuild this offseason. They took the first steps by acquiring three veterans, and they then went about the business of completing the job at the 2026 NFL Draft.

After the Browns added three rookies to the mix, including their top first-round pick, insider Zac Jackson has named Cleveland offensive line coach George Warhop among its biggest winners after the NFL Draft.

“Warhop was among new coach Todd Monken’s first hires. The importance of the work Warhop will do in the coming months hasn’t changed, but using a top-10 pick on tackle Spencer Fano and immediately making him the Browns’ left tackle makes Warhop a central figure in the ongoing rebuild of the offense, not just the line group. The Browns drafted three offensive linemen, and though there’s a blueprint for a September starting five, there’s still flexibility depending on availability and development. With few exceptions, the Browns haven’t had real competition on the line in years. Warhop will get a chance to develop a group of young players and motivate what’s now a fairly deep (and still mostly young) group,” Jackson wrote.

In addition to Fano, who was the No. 9 overall pick, the Browns also drafted tackle Austin Barber in the third round at No. 86 overall and center Parker Brailsford at No. 146 in the fifth round. They will join veteran newcomers Tytus Howard, Zion Johnson, and Elgton Jenkins as Monken and Warhop try to find the best five-man combination from the versatile group.

It is quite a departure for the Browns, who had a relatively consistent line under former head coach Kevin Stefanski. However, familiar faces Wyatt Teller, Joel Bitonio, Jack Conklin, and Ethan Pocic all reached free agency simultaneously, and as older players, Cleveland moved on, thinking it was time for a significant change all around.

Interestingly, only Teller has found a new team so far, signing with the Houston Texans. Though Bitonio is contemplating retirement, it was thought that he could potentially return, depending on how the Browns’ draft worked out. Now, it looks like that will not be necessary.

With returnees Teven Jenkins and Dawand Jones also in the mix, Fano is expected to be the starting left tackle, despite playing right tackle in his final two college seasons. Howard is likely to be the right tackle, with Johnson and the two Jenkins making up the interior.

Warhop will have his work cut out for him getting the unit to jell, but based on his work alongside Monken with the Baltimore Ravens, he should be up to the task.

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