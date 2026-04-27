NFL Experts Are Raving About Browns’ 2026 Draft

The accolades for the Cleveland Browns’ 2026 draft class keep coming.

Pro Football Focus, one of the most respected and widely cited analytics platforms in the entire sport, did not mince words when delivering their verdict on what Andrew Berry accomplished in Pittsburgh.

“The Cleveland Browns had an A+ draft,” PFF wrote.

The Cleveland Browns had an A+ draft pic.twitter.com/ESDbGBkd0O — PFF (@PFF) April 26, 2026

The highest grade PFF could give, and they gave it to Cleveland without hesitation.

Most major voices in professional football evaluation had the same reaction to what Berry did this weekend. That kind of praise across traditional scouts, broadcast analysts, and advanced analytics platforms is rare, and it speaks to just how well executed this draft truly was.

Spencer Fano was widely considered the top offensive tackle in the draft. KC Concepcion and Denzel Boston give the Browns new dynamic threats on offense. Emmanuel McNeil-Warren fills an immediate need in the secondary. The later rounds added depth, versatility, and athleticism throughout the roster. And Cleveland walks away from Pittsburgh with ten picks already secured for the 2027 draft.

The Browns are not a rebuild story anymore. They are a team on the rise, and the rest of the NFL is starting to take notice in a very real way.

Browns fans have been waiting a long time for a weekend like this one. Andrew Berry just delivered it.

NEXT:

Spencer Fano Had A Moving Reaction To Seeing His Browns Jersey