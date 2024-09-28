Analyst Reveals Key To Browns’ Victory Against Raiders

The Cleveland Browns are heading to the West Coast this week for the fourth time under head coach Kevin Stefanski as the organization faces off against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Cleveland enters at a surprising 1-2 after being favored in two of their previous three matchups, and oddsmakers have again installed the Browns as the favorites in this matchup.

Analysts from across the spectrum have debated how the Browns can overcome their mounting injuries to earn Stefanski’s first victory playing in the Pacific Time Zone.

For analyst Chris McNeil, the key to a Browns’ victory comes down to one thing: offensive line play.

On the “BIGPLAY Cleveland Show,” McNeil pointed to the healthy linemen playing on Sunday as the linchpin to victory against the Raiders (via X).

“The offensive line doesn’t play like turnstiles,” McNeil said in response to co-host Gabriella Kreuz’s question about how Clevland can earn the victory.

“We’ve got to see a better effort out of those guys.”

McNeil called the Raiders a hungry team, pointing to their defensive line as one of the team’s strong suits.

The analyst added that if the offensive line is as porous as it was against New York, the Browns will have “no shot” at beating Las Vegas.

For Cleveland, a victory on the West Coast would be the team’s first since 2012.

Since the franchise’s rebirth in 1999, the Browns have a 4-15 mark playing in the Pacific Time Zone.

The Browns kick off this contest on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. EST.

