Analyst Reveals Latest Odds For Browns, Steelers Game

The Cleveland Browns are fresh off a blowout loss to the New Orleans Saints.

The Saints had their ups and downs heading into the Week 11 matchup with the Browns, but they seemed to find their way against a struggling Browns defense.

While this was a tough loss for Cleveland, they have to pick their heads up and focus on their upcoming matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday Night Football.

Unlike the Browns, the Steelers are on a winning streak and are fresh off a close win over the red-hot Baltimore Ravens.

With this in mind, and seeing how both teams have played all year, the oddsmakers have announced the opening lines for this matchup.

As Nick Camino highlighted on X, the Browns are four-point home underdogs to the Steelers for Week 12.

The #Browns are listed as a 4-point underdog on Thursday Night Football against the Steelers in Cleveland… https://t.co/AbGCiDBBXi — Nick Camino (@NickCaminoWKYC) November 18, 2024

It might feel like this is a lot of points to give to a home team against a division rival, but the Browns haven’t inspired much confidence with their play this year.

The Steelers have already taken down several strong opponents, while the Browns have had their fair share of blowout losses and frustrating games.

There’s always a chance to win games in the NFL, as any team can beat another on any given day.

While this adage is true to an extent, the Browns’ struggles have been catastrophic at times, and with several players out due to injury, this game could get out of hand quickly if they’re not careful, potentially leading to another tough loss.

