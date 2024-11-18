Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Monday, November 18, 2024
You are here: Home / Daily News / Analyst Proposes QB Trade Idea For Browns

Analyst Proposes QB Trade Idea For Browns

By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 29: A Cleveland Browns fan looks on before the game between the Cleveland Browns and Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on September 29, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
(Photo by Ian Maule/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns are only a few years removed from making one of the most head-scratching trades in recent memory.

Despite Deshaun Watson being tangled up in legal, off-field issues, the Browns decided to sign him to a fully guaranteed contract.

Many fans were frustrated with the move at the time, and the Browns received a lot of criticism from analysts and fans of other teams at the time.

Watson’s off-field issues aside, he hadn’t stepped foot on a field in over a year, and his health and ability were called into question.

He hasn’t been the player the Browns expected him to be, and health has been a concern since he came to the team.

With that in mind, Jack Duffin, a Browns analyst, recently took to X to pitch an idea to trade for a new quarterback.

He believes the Browns should trade for Kirk Cousins, which would open the door for Michael Penix to start for the Atlanta Falcons in 2025.

As Duffin mentioned, Cousins and Kevin Stefanski have a great relationship, so he believes Cousins would waive his no-trade clause.

He also believes that this would be a temporary move for the Browns, adding a veteran quarterback to bridge their future, hoping he’d turn them into a playoff team during his first season with the organization.

This plan might not be realistic, and the Falcons could be unwilling to deal Cousins, but all options could be on the table for a team that’s struggling to win games.

NEXT:  Analyst Says It Would Be 'Idiotic' If Browns Made 1 Change
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Andrew Elmquist
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Andrew Elmquist
Contributor at Browns Nation
Andrew Elmquist graduated from Winona State University with bachelor's degrees in Communication Studies and Spanish. He is a budding analyst in the [...]

Browns Nation