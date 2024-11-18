Analyst Proposes QB Trade Idea For Browns

The Cleveland Browns are only a few years removed from making one of the most head-scratching trades in recent memory.

Despite Deshaun Watson being tangled up in legal, off-field issues, the Browns decided to sign him to a fully guaranteed contract.

Many fans were frustrated with the move at the time, and the Browns received a lot of criticism from analysts and fans of other teams at the time.

Watson’s off-field issues aside, he hadn’t stepped foot on a field in over a year, and his health and ability were called into question.

He hasn’t been the player the Browns expected him to be, and health has been a concern since he came to the team.

With that in mind, Jack Duffin, a Browns analyst, recently took to X to pitch an idea to trade for a new quarterback.

He believes the Browns should trade for Kirk Cousins, which would open the door for Michael Penix to start for the Atlanta Falcons in 2025.

Cousins #Browns 2025 👀 – Falcons trade him to play Penix

– Waives no trade due to Stefanski relationship

– $27.5m cash, $6.5m cap

– Starter 2025, Bridge 2026

– Playoff team in 2025 pic.twitter.com/Gh6Xei9KOQ — Jack Duffin (@JackDuffin) November 17, 2024

As Duffin mentioned, Cousins and Kevin Stefanski have a great relationship, so he believes Cousins would waive his no-trade clause.

He also believes that this would be a temporary move for the Browns, adding a veteran quarterback to bridge their future, hoping he’d turn them into a playoff team during his first season with the organization.

This plan might not be realistic, and the Falcons could be unwilling to deal Cousins, but all options could be on the table for a team that’s struggling to win games.

NEXT:

Analyst Says It Would Be 'Idiotic' If Browns Made 1 Change