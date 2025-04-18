Analyst Reveals Likely Reason Browns Re-Signed Joe Flacco

Recently, the Browns opted to bring back Super Bowl champion Joe Flacco on a one-year, $4 million contract loaded with performance incentives.

The move raised eyebrows across the league, with many wondering what the 40-year-old veteran still has left in the tank.

On a recent episode of the Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show, analyst Tyvis Powell shared his insight on why Flacco’s return is likely for reasons beyond the football field.

“As a 40-year-old quarterback, I think Joe, he’s already won the people over. I think that the reason that Joe is back here is for more reasons than beyond just the football field. You see Joe walk into that locker room, and you remember just how much fun you had. You enjoyed the game of football. He made it fun – to win was fun. You’re bringing that attitude and that feeling back to the locker room. So everybody’s gonna be overwhelmed, your players will enjoy coming to work,” Powell explained.

.@1Tyvis says that Joe Flacco is back with the #Browns for more reasons than beyond on the football field. https://t.co/wTe4EaB2v8 pic.twitter.com/j3WGIeProj — Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show (@ultCLEsports) April 17, 2025

This leadership quality isn’t something you can easily replace or teach.

Flacco’s presence creates a stabilizing force, whether Kenny Pickett ultimately wins the starting job, the Browns select a quarterback with the 33rd pick, or the team makes another move at the position.

After all, Flacco has shown he can run Kevin Stefanski’s offense effectively.

His pocket presence, pre-snap reads, and ball placement provide a masterclass for younger quarterbacks.

Being around someone with his experience offers developmental benefits that extend beyond formal coaching.

Despite securing Flacco’s services, industry insiders report that the Cleveland Browns remain interested in several quarterback prospects in this year’s draft class.

Names like Shedeur Sanders, Jalen Milroe, and Tyler Shough continue to be linked to the organization.

While bringing back Flacco adds veteran leadership to the quarterback room, it doesn’t necessarily rule out selecting a signal-caller who could develop behind him.

NEXT:

Former Browns WR Appears To Announce His Retirement