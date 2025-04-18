Former Browns WR Appears To Announce His Retirement

The Cleveland Browns aren’t afraid to take risks when attempting to find strong wide receivers.

Several players with great potential have donned Browns uniforms and authored incredible seasons.

Not all of those players have panned out, however.

That was the case with former Browns wide receiver Kadarius Toney, a player the Browns signed midway through the 2024 season.

Toney made the active roster for only three games last year, contests that may be the final time NFL fans will see him on the field.

Via a video Toney shared on his Instagram account, the former Browns player said he is hanging up his cleats to venture into the music business.

𝗧𝗥𝗘𝗡𝗗𝗜𝗡𝗚: Kadarius Toney went on IG live and said that he is retiring from the NFL and wants to be considered a rapper instead of a football player. Yung Joka is now the name he prefers to be called. pic.twitter.com/Dxq4RSl82S — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) April 17, 2025

Toney said in the video he prefers to be called Yung Joka as he shows off his rap skills in the nearly three-minute video.

He has more than two dozen songs on streaming services, including music he recorded while playing for the University of Florida.

The 26-year-old has struggled to find his footing in the NFL despite the New York Giants drafting him with the No. 20 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

During the 2022 season, New York traded the wide receiver to the Kansas City Chiefs, and he won two Super Bowls with the AFC West squad.

Toney was released in August 2024 by the Chiefs, and Cleveland signed him in September.

The wide receiver notched a mere 23 snaps for the Browns in 2024, highlighted by returning four punts for 44 yards.

He did not log a single reception last year, and Cleveland quarterbacks targeted him only once.

