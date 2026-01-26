Browns Executive Is Leaving Team To Join Kevin Stefanski

It was clear that when Kevin Stefanski was fired by the Cleveland Browns that the head coach would take some of his cohorts with him wherever he landed in his next job. That situation has come to pass with the Atlanta Falcons, most notably with offensive coordinator Tommy Rees.

Stefanski built up many connections during his six years with the Browns. Now, he is reportedly going to continue another one of those relationships.

According to Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team, Browns front office executive Bob Quinn is leaving the team to join Stefanski in Atlanta.

“The Falcons have hired former Lions GM Bob Quinn as a senior advisor to head coach Kevin Stefanski. Quinn was in Cleveland with Stefanski since 2021,” Meirov wrote on X.

After a long tenure in the scouting department of the New England Patriots, which included four Super Bowl championships, Quinn became general manager of the Detroit Lions prior to the 2016 season. He held that job until he was fired during the 2020 season.

The next year, in Stefanski and general manager Andrew Berry’s second season, he joined the Browns as a senior consultant and was then promoted to the title of senior personnel/coaching executive in the football operations department. It is unknown what his official title will be with the Falcons.

Rees will continue to serve as the offensive coordinator under Stefanski, as he did last season with Cleveland. In addition, the Browns lost passing game coordinator Chris O’Shea when he was hired by the Kansas City Chiefs.

Meanwhile, the Browns have their own house to worry about, starting with hiring a new head coach to replace Stefanski. That drawn-out process may be coming to an end with Grant Udinski having withdrawn from consideration, and a second meeting with Nate Scheelhaase about to take place.

As is the custom around the NFL, if Scheelhaase is hired, he likely will bring some of his trusted associates with him to Cleveland. However, he may not need a defensive coordinator if Jim Schwartz decides to stay in that role on any new staff.

The sooner the Browns make a decision, the sooner they can move forward with their plans for 2026.

