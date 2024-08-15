Analyst Reveals Mike Hall’s Injury

The Cleveland Browns have been steadily quiet regarding the future of defensive tackle Mike Hall after an alleged domestic dispute earlier this week between the athlete and his partner.

Contrary to what some analysts believed would happen, the Browns had Hall at their joint practice on Wednesday against the Minnesota Vikings, and he participated until he left the field with an apparent injury.

Analyst Camryn Justice revealed what that injury was, reporting on Twitter on Thursday that Hall left the practice with a stinger.

#Browns DT Mike Hall Jr. left yesterday's practice with a stinger. — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) August 15, 2024

Justice did not add when the Browns would next expect Hall to be on the practice field in her Twitter post.

Cleveland used their second-round selection to pick Hall in this year’s NFL Draft.

The Ohio State product played in 24 collegiate games for Ohio State and earned 12 starts over the past two seasons in Columbus.

Hall was honored as an All-Big Ten Conference athlete in 2023.

The 6-foot-3 athlete earned 24 tackles and 1.5 sacks in his final season for the Buckeyes.

Cleveland drafted the then 20-year-old Hall – who grew up in nearby Streetsboro – to become a future starter for the franchise with the franchise’s highest pick in this year’s draft.

Hall earned initial praise from analysts for his ability to push into the pocket, and the Browns envisioned him as part of the rotation this year for defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz’s defensive line.

The athlete was one of three defensive tackles the Browns added to their roster this offseason as Cleveland also drafted Jowon Briggs in the seventh round while the franchise signed Quinton Jefferson this offseason.

