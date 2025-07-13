Analyst Reveals ‘Missed Opportunity’ For Browns In Offseason

The Cleveland Browns have been under a lot of pressure this offseason to make improvements and find ways to ensure 2024’s 3-14 debacle of a season doesn’t repeat itself in 2025.

Cleveland didn’t make any big splashes in free agency, but the Browns did bring in an exciting rookie class in the draft, all of which doesn’t make up for the fact that the team had a major missed opportunity this summer, according to one analyst.

Analyst Seth Walder recently stated that, as great as Myles Garrett has been, given the state of the team, Cleveland missed the opportunity to trade him for a huge package of assets that would help the organization position itself for the future.

“If I’m the Browns, I’d try to position myself for the future. The big move that they made that really counterd that thesis was signing Myles Garrett to an extension. Obviously, an incredible player, a Hall-of-Fame player, an all-timer, but this was your opportunity to trade him. He asked for a trade, and you could’ve gotten a huge package of assets that could have been invaluable to you in the future, as opposed to paying Garrett right now, sort of winding down his value at a time when you’re not a contender. I think that was a missed opportunity for the Browns,” Walder said.

There is certainly a case to be made that the Browns should have traded Garrett, though just because they didn’t do so, that doesn’t mean that they couldn’t still make a trade later.

Though it would be more complicated now that the Browns made Garrett the highest-paid defensive player ever, it’s still something that could come to fruition if the front office decides it wants to speed up this timeline or if Garrett gets fed up with losing.

Hopefully, things don’t go that way, and Garrett instead continues to dominate and leads this defense back to a great place like it was during the 2023 season.

