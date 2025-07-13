Details Emerge About Quinshon Judkins’ Arrest

The Cleveland Browns have high hopes and expectations for Quinshon Judkins.

Unfortunately, the Ohio State star is making the rounds for all the wrong reasons.

Reports about his arrest on a domestic violence and battery charge flooded social media late on Saturday.

Now, ESPN insider Daniel Oyefusi has shared more details about his situation:

“On July 12th, at approximately 9 a.m., Fort Lauderdale Police Officers responded to the 1500 block of West Cypress Creek Road in reference to a delayed battery. Officers arrived on scene and spoke with the victim. During their preliminary investigation it was determined a battery had occurred. The officers made contact with the suspect and placed him into custody. He was transported to Broward County Main Jail. The suspect has been identified as Quinshon Judkins, DOB 10/29/2003 and has been charged with Misdemeanor Battery (Domestic) FSS 784.03-1a1,” per Sergeant David Soika with the Fort Lauderdale Police Department Media Relations Unit.

Judkins was still in police custody on Saturday night, and he was scheduled to have his initial court appearance on Sunday morning, per reports.

The league and the Browns are aware of the situation, but they won’t share comments on the matter until they gather more information.

The Browns took Judkins early in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

He’s projected to be the starting running back after helping the Buckeyes win the national championship last season.

The Browns doubled down on their attempt to find a suitable replacement for Nick Chubb by also taking Dylan Sampson in the fourth round.

The Tennessee standout also projected to have a starting player’s upside, but he’s now expected to embrace a secondary role behind Judkins early on.

Of course, that could all change depending on the severity of Judkins’ situation, and the team will most likely share updates as they become available.

This is clearly not the way he wanted to get his NFL career started, and while he had drawn a strong buzz in the early stages of offseason practices, this could raise big questions about him going forward.

