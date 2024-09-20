Analyst Reveals Myles Garrett’s Status For Friday’s Practice

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett told the media after the Dallas Cowboys’ contest to open the season he was dealing with a foot injury, one that did not prevent the defender from playing against the Jacksonville Jaguars last weekend.

This week, Garrett sat during the first two practices of note on Wednesday and Thursday, resting the injury ahead of this Sunday’s game against the New York Giants.

Analyst Fred Greetham revealed Garrett’s status for today’s practice on X, showing the reigning Defensive Player of the Year was a participant in drills.

#Browns Myles Garrett back at practice on Friday after missing 2 days with a foot injury pic.twitter.com/yvFLBWWawA — Fred Greetham (@FredGreetham9) September 20, 2024

In the video, viewers can see Siaki Ika and Dalvin Tomlinson – who also missed Thursday’s practice to rest – going through a drill with other defensive linemen.

Garrett is standing in line during the video, but Greetham told his followers that the defensive end returned to the field and was participating in the practice.

The 6-foot-4 defender has had a decent start to the season thus far.

In both games, Garrett has recorded a sack, a forced fumble, and at least two tackles in each outing.

Garrett now has 90.5 career sacks in 102 games.

Last season, Garrett claimed the first-ever DPOY award in the Browns’ history with his performance.

In 2023, Garrett recorded 42 tackles, 30 quarterback hits, 14 sacks, four forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery.

Garrett is among the odds-on favorites to win this season’s top defensive award, currently with the fourth-best odds according to FanDuel’s sportsbook.

This will be the second time that Garrett has faced off against the Giants, and he’ll attempt to build off his his four-tackle, 0.5-sack performance from 2020’s 20-6 win over New York.

