Browns Trail Only 1 NFL Franchise For Most Players On Injury Report

The Cleveland Browns were bitten heavily by the injury bug during the 2023 NFL season as more than a dozen starters missed over half the season due to injuries.

Cleveland started this year with several of those players – like running back Nick Chubb and offensive linemen Jedrick Wills and Jack Conklin – still recuperating from offseason surgeries to repair their ailments.

On Thursday, analyst Kelsey Russo shared that the Browns had a total of 16 players appear on the injury report after Dalvin Tomlinson – who underwent minor preseason surgery – did not participate in practice to rest.

If that number seems high, it’s because it is.

The Browns have the second-most players on their NFL-mandated injury report listing, trailing only the Seattle Seahawks who placed 20 players on their official report.

Cleveland sits above the Dallas Cowboys as the NFC East franchise reported 14 players.

Three other teams are tied for fourth place with 12 players listed on the injury report: the Green Bay Packers, the New Orleans Saints, and the Chicago Bears.

The Browns have done several things to attempt to reduce their injury count, including hiring Dr. Dustin Nabhan as the Head of Athlete Health and Performance, a new role the team created this summer to get out in front of this issue.

Cleveland’s 16 players on the injury report do not list the players who are on the Injured Reserve (IR) list, such as Chubb and fellow running back Nyheim Hines.

The Browns – at least the healthy ones – will be back in action this Sunday against the New York Giants.

