Analyst Reveals ‘Nightmare’ QB Scenario For Browns

The Cleveland Browns haven’t looked sharp on offense in the first two weeks of the season.

Joe Flacco had some bad luck in Week 1, and he struggled in his Week 2 return to Baltimore.

That’s why, after Dillon Gabriel played the final drive in the loss to the Baltimore Ravens, some wonder whether time is running out on Flacco.

Browns analyst Zac Jackson recently shared his thoughts on a ‘nightmare’ QB scenario for the Browns.

“Anything before Week 7 would be the nightmare scenario. … They go to London (to play Minnesota in Week 5) and come back and go to Pittsburgh. I just don’t think you would do that to a rookie,” Jackson said.

"Anything before week 7 would be the nightmare scenario. They go to London then come back and go to Pittsburgh, you don't do that to a rookie."

Flacco was never a lock to finish the season as the starter.

Even if he played well, that may not have been the best-case scenario for the organization.

Nevertheless, they need him to hold down the fort for the first six weeks of the season.

That stretch includes three AFC North games, the game against the Minnesota Vikings, and upcoming matchups with two Super Bowl contenders, the Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions.

Gabriel looked sharp during the preseason, and he ran an efficient touchdown drive against the Ravens.

That doesn’t mean he’s ready to take over the offense, and sending him out there too early against elite defenses will be setting him up to fail.

For his sake, the Browns need to keep Flacco on the field a little longer.

