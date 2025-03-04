Insider Reveals ‘Nightmare Scenario’ For Browns In NFL Draft

The Cleveland Browns are in a privileged position right now.

They have the No. 2 pick and, with it, the possibility to turn the franchise around once and for all.

Unfortunately, that also means that making a mistake could end up in disaster.

With that in mind, team insider Tony Grossi revealed his ‘nightmare scenario’ for the team.

Talking on ESPN Cleveland’s “The Really Big Show,” Grossi believes that taking Shedeur Sanders at No. 2 is the worst thing the Browns can do right now.

“I hesitate to use nightmare because it sounds like I don’t like this guy, but I think taking Shedeur at No. 2 is worse than that,” Grossi said.

"I hesitate to use nightmare because it sounds like I don't like this guy, but I think taking Shedeur at no. 2," – @TonyGrossi on his LEAST favorite Browns draft scenario… Do you agree? pic.twitter.com/Bu9Qhsc0o2 — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) March 4, 2025

Grossi doesn’t like Sanders’ arm strength – or lack thereof – and he believes that even Baker Mayfield had a better arm.

He’s watched a lot of tape, and he’s not impressed by his game at all.

More than that, he’s also not high on the ‘celebrity quarterback’ stuff that might come with him, as he’s sick and tired of the media circus and the Browns’ quarterback situation.

On the other hand, he believes that Cam Ward is a ‘no-nonsense’ player focused on doing his job and not on his personal brand.

It’s hard to disagree with any of those statements.

You need a franchise-changer at No. 2, and he doesn’t strike some people as one right now.

NEXT:

Browns Urged To Have Reunion With Former QB