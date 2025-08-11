Analyst Reveals One Thing Missing From Myles Garrett’s Game

The Cleveland Browns have the best pass-rusher in the game.

Myles Garrett is a future first-ballot Hall of Famer and one of the greatest players in franchise history.

That’s why Warren Sharp wants to see something different.

He wants to see more.

Talking on the Matt Fontana Show, the renowned analyst argued that it was about time Garrett showed up in the clutch:

“I just think that Myles Garrett is in the top pass-rushing discussion in the NFL, and if one year, he’s the best, and his stats the next year are second-best, I don’t really care about that. I think he is absolutely elite and dominant. We’re fortunate to see a guy like that put those skills on display. It would just be more fun for Browns fans and for the rest of football to see him be able to impact games where the Browns are up by three points and the other team is driving, them Myles Garrett sacks them and gets a fumble, and the Browns win the game,” Sharp said.

NFL analyst @SharpFootball wants to see Myles Garrett in more clutch moments "Where the Browns are up by 3 points and the other team is driving, then Myles sacks them and forces a fumble." Presented by @pureavNEO https://t.co/dk7tO9NOPU pic.twitter.com/hGLnohVPPP — Matt Fontana Show (@MattFontanaShow) August 10, 2025

Garrett is going to get his numbers; everybody knows what he’s capable of and what the final stat line will look like.

Sharp wants to see him be more reliable and dependable when it matters most, which is something some fans have usually pointed out when talking about him.

More than that, some fans and analysts have also urged Garrett to take a step forward as a leader.

He’s making generational wealth and has made a big fuss about his desire to compete at the highest level and win a Super Bowl while he’s still in his prime.

As such, it’s about time he leads by example and proves how badly he wants to win.

His talent and impact have never been doubted, but some have questioned his actions and his lack of vocal leadership as one of the best players in the game.

After rubbing some people the wrong way with his trade request, he will face significant pressure to deliver this season and beyond.

NEXT:

Hanford Dixon Makes Big Prediction About Browns' QB Battle