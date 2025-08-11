Hanford Dixon Makes Big Prediction About Browns’ QB Battle

The Cleveland Browns enter the 2025 season facing one of the most uncertain quarterback situations in the NFL.

Between injuries, tested veterans, and emerging rookies, the team could see multiple players take snaps under center before the year ends.

This reality has not gone unnoticed by those who know the franchise best.

Browns legend Hanford Dixon recently shared his thoughts on the team’s quarterback depth during his podcast.

“I say, we probably have at least three that will start this year. Hopefully I’m wrong, but I think at least 3,” Dixon said.

Joe Flacco currently sits atop the depth chart as the presumed Week 1 starter. At 40 years old, his experience provides stability that Cleveland desperately needs.

The veteran quarterback has taken most of the first-team reps throughout training camp and appears to have separated himself from the competition.

Kenny Pickett occupies the backup role but has been slowed by a hamstring injury that has limited his practice time.

The former Philadelphia Eagles quarterback has struggled to gain momentum in the competition due to his availability issues.

Third-round pick Dillon Gabriel has also dealt with injury concerns that have prevented him from getting meaningful work with the starters.

Meanwhile, fifth-round selection Shedeur Sanders has turned heads after being thrust into action during the preseason.

Sanders completed 14 of 23 passes for 138 yards and two touchdowns in his debut, showing poise that has many taking notice.

The Browns added Tyler Huntley to provide additional depth, a move that underscores the uncertainty surrounding the position.

With Deshaun Watson still recovering from his Achilles injury and unlikely to return until late in the season, Cleveland may indeed need to rely on multiple quarterbacks to navigate the upcoming campaign.

