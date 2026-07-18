Analyst Reveals Realistic Expectation For Shedeur Sanders In Year 2

A lot of the discussion regarding Shedeur Sanders’ viability as the Cleveland Browns’ potential starting quarterback has to do with how he performed last season. In seven starts, he wasn’t very good, which is why the Browns are even considering using Deshaun Watson in the first place.

In the most ideal conditions, it is very difficult for a rookie QB to succeed in the NFL. Now, even with an entire offseason to improve his craft, Sanders may not be capable of exceeding all of these preconceived notions.

Bleacher Report analyst Alex Kay recently revealed his realistic expectations for Sanders in Year 2, saying he will remain on the bench behind Watson, at least to start the season.

“Realistic Expectation: QB2 barring an injury or ineffective stretch from Watson,” Kay wrote. “Despite Sanders going 3-4 in his seven starts and even earning a Pro Bowl nod as a rookie, Deshaun Watson will likely get the first crack at running new head coach Todd Monken’s offense. The two will split first-team reps until a winner emerges, but Watson is the more gifted passer and most likely to come out ahead as long as he can stay on the field.”

Based on this opinion, Sanders may have a very good chance to start for the Browns in 2026. Considering Watson’s history, it is more likely than not that the veteran will experience an injury or a stretch of poor play at some point during the campaign.

About to turn 31 years old in September, Watson has played just seven NFL games since November 2023 due to a serious shoulder injury and a twice-torn Achilles tendon. In four seasons with the Browns, he has never played more than seven games in any of them, and when he has been available, his performance has been among the worst in the league.

Meanwhile, Sanders has improved enough to extend his competition with Watson into training camp. That means head coach Todd Monken either believes Sanders has a legitimate chance to earn the job, or he is hedging his bets against any injury or implosion by Watson.

Either way, the Browns may be better served for the future by having Sanders as their starter in the present. It would give them a full season to fully evaluate his potential as a franchise QB, and if he falls short, they can address the position in the 2027 NFL Draft.

Or, the Browns can simply make the easier decision to have Sanders open the season as the backup, knowing full well he likely will be needed to take over for Watson at some point.

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Insider Raises Questions About Potential Browns QB Decision