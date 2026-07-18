Insider Raises Questions About Potential Browns QB Decision

On the verge of training camp, it seems the Cleveland Browns are no closer to deciding on their starting quarterback for the 2026 NFL season. In fact, thanks to Shedeur Sanders closing the gap on Deshaun Watson, they may be further away.

After Watson looked to have built a comfortable lead, Sanders made up ground during minicamps and OTAs, to the point where head coach Todd Monken moved off of his desire to have someone in place by now. That leaves Sanders with an opportunity to win the job over the next few weeks.

With that in mind, ESPN insider Dan Graziano is raising questions about the potential Browns QB decision, wondering aloud if there is any benefit in Cleveland starting Watson this year.

“Week 1, boy, I’d flip a coin. I’m gonna say probably Deshaun Watson, but I believe Shedeur Sanders has the opportunity to win the job in camp. It’s a brand new coaching staff. At the beginning, they were very excited to see Deshaun Watson healthy, which he has not been for a while. When their offseason began, I think that’s probably where they were leaning. Shedeur Sanders, to my understanding, has performed well throughout the offseason and made it, at least, a question mark. For me, I don’t know what’s gained by Deshaun Watson starting games for you this year if you’re the Browns,” Graziano said.

Watson has not played in an NFL game since October 2024, and he did not return to full reps at practice until this April. Coming off a shoulder injury and a twice-torn Achilles, he did show some of the athleticism that made him a Pro Bowl quarterback with the Houston Texans, which heightened optimism about what he might finally be able to do for the Browns after a disappointing tenure to date.

Sanders showed some noticeable shortcomings in his game while making seven late-season starts as a rookie. He has seemingly corrected enough of those to encourage Monken and put himself in a position to earn the job ahead of Watson.

The decision could extend beyond Monken to the organization as a whole. If the intention is to win now, Watson may be the better choice based on his NFL experience and ability to thrive in the offense. But that may not bode well for the Browns’ future, as Watson turns 31 years old in September, is injury-prone, and can become a free agent after this season.

If the idea is to use this season to set the stage for the future, Sanders is likely the better choice. The Browns can truly evaluate if he can be their franchise QB, and if not, they can address the position in the 2027 NFL Draft.

There have been several twists and turns in this saga to date, with many more undoubtedly coming before Week 1.

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