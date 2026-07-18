Analyst Gives Notable Ranking To Browns’ Defensive Front

Even without Myles Garrett, the Cleveland Browns are counting on their defense to remain among the NFL’s elite. There is Pro Bowl-level talent at every level, with other young players likely to take a step forward as well.

Wth edge rusher Jared Verse and linebacker Quincy Williams joining a unit that returns second-year defensive tackle Mason Graham and linebacker Carson Schwesinger, the Browns have a solid group of foundational players. Now, they have to go out and live up to the high standard set by Garrett and former coordinator Jim Schwartz.

Analyst Warren Sharp still believes in the Browns, as he has given their defensive front a notable ranking, placing it at No. 6 in the NFL.

“Best front sevens in 2026: 6. Browns,” Sharp posted.

Best front sevens in 2026: 1. Texans

2. Eagles

3. Rams

4. Broncos

5. Seahawks

6. Browns

7. Steelers

8. 49ers

9. Lions

10. Ravens

11. Patriots

12. Chiefs

13. Packers

14. Buccaneers

15. Jaguars

16. Jets

17. Cowboys

18. Giants

19. Panthers

20. Vikings

21. Chargers

22. Titans

23.… — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) July 17, 2026

Cleveland is ranked behind the No. 1 Houston Texans, No. 2 Philadelphia Eagles, No. 3 Los Angeles Rams (where Garrett now plays), No. 4 Denver Broncos, and the Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks at No. 5. The Browns are one spot ahead of the rival Pittsburgh Steelers at No. 7.

The historic combination of Verse and Schwesinger gives the Browns a formidable starting point for their group of defensive linemen and linebackers. They are the past two Defensive Rookies of the Year, and with Verse coming over in the Garrett trade, it is the first time a team has had back-to-back winners of the award on the same roster the following season.

Big things are being predicted for Verse, a two-time Pro Bowler who has stood out in his short time with the Browns not only for his ability but also for his energy and leadership qualities. With Alex Wright at the other defensive end and Graham and Maliek Collins at tackle, the line will look to make up for as many of Garrett’s record-breaking 23.0 sacks from last season as they can, while remaining stout against the run.

Schwesinger and Williams, who was an All-Pro with the New York Jets, are capable of combining for 300 total tackles, if not more. The third linebacker will come from a group of Justin Jefferson, Nathaniel Watson, Easton Mascarenas-Arnold, and Winston Reid.

Under first-time coordinator Mike Rutenberg, the Browns will look to remain dangerous this season.

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