Analyst Reveals Telling Sign About Kevin Stefanski, Browns

The Cleveland Browns are fresh off a dominant victory over the Miami Dolphins, achieving their second win of the season.

This might seem like a consolation prize to fans, as the team’s chances of making the playoffs are very slim at this point.

However, a win is a win in the NFL; there can be takeaways from any victory.

Analyst Jay Crawford discussed this in a recent “Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show” segment, highlighting his biggest takeaway from the recent victory.

“My biggest takeaway (from the win over the Dolphins). The team has not quit on Kevin Stefanski. They played complementary football,” Crawford said.

In many situations where teams are well below .500, players can give up on a coach or organization, which often leads to some personnel changes.

As Crawford mentioned, however, the players appear to be rallying around Stefanski, believing he’s the right coach to help this organization get to the next level.

It might not be in 2025, but it could happen in the future, and this team seemingly wants to stick with Stefanski and figure out what they can accomplish together.

One silver lining of the Browns’ record is their defense, a top-10 unit by many metrics.

They also have some encouraging players on the offensive side of the ball, although their quarterback situation is still murky.

If they can figure that out and find consistency on both sides of the ball, the outlook for this team could be on the rise in 2026 and beyond.

It will be interesting to see if the front office lets Stefanski keep his job after this season, and what they’ll do in the offseason to address the biggest holes on their roster.

NEXT:

New Details Emerge About Browns, Joe Flacco Trade