New Details Emerge About Browns, Joe Flacco Trade

The Cleveland Browns have made some interesting quarterback moves over the past several years.

They’ve struggled with the position for many years, but starting with the Deshaun Watson deal, it feels like the Browns can’t catch a break lately.

Watson, of course, hasn’t panned out how anyone from the organization was hoping for, and the replacements they’ve brought in haven’t helped their case much, either.

The latest casualty was Joe Flacco, who started the year with the Browns in his second stint with the team, but was ultimately traded to the Cincinnati Bengals when Joe Burrow went down with an injury.

NFL insider Albert Breer pulled back the curtains to this story, revealing that GM Andrew Berry let Joe Flacco decide if he wanted to approve the trade to the Bengals.

Flacco told Breer he appreciated Berry’s willingness to offer him that opportunity.

“Now I don’t know if they would’ve done it anyway, if I wasn’t interested,” he said. “If I said, ‘No, I really don’t want to do that, guys,’ I don’t know if they would’ve said, ‘OK, yeah, that’s cool, we won’t do it then. But it did seem like [GM] Andrew [Berry] was like, ‘Listen, man, we appreciate what you’ve done. Would this be something you’d be open to?’ So we had a conversation about it, for sure.”

Flacco’s trade was a head-scratcher for fans, especially considering that he went to a divisional rival.

However, with more context, it appears the veteran quarterback was consulted about his eventual landing spot in Cincinnati — and he was on board with the move.

Given his age, he won’t be able to do this for much longer, so it’s understandable that he would take advantage of the opportunity.

