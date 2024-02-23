Analyst Reveals The 3 Main Questions For Browns This Offseason

Kevin Stefanski wasted little time unloading the first surprises of the Cleveland Browns offseason.

Replacing several key assistants from his offensive staff was not something many saw coming.

But March’s free agency kickoff is approaching quickly, with April’s NFL draft right on its heels.

With the new coaches in-house, Tony Grossi weighs in on Cleveland’s top player priorities (via ESPN Cleveland on YouTube).

Grossi zeroes in on the Browns’ backup quarterback, along with questions about Nick Chubb and Amari Cooper.

Andrew Berry dealt Josh Dobbs to the Arizona Cardinals late in the preseason last year.

Cleveland’s GM might have put too much faith in Dorian Thompson-Robinson in cutting that deal.

Deshaun Watson’s shoulder quickly exposed the need for a better plan on the bench.

Berry will probably invest more in a quality backup as he has in the past with Case Keenum and Jacoby Brissett.

When Nick Chubb signed a deal with the non-guaranteed final season, few expected him to play out the contract.

Chubb hoped his play and NFL economics would warrant a hefty raise as part of another extension.

Cleveland’s front office knew they had an “out” if Chubb suffered serious injury or if his play diminished.

Despite the monkeywrench thrown in by Chubb’s knee injury, it is difficult to envision his release or a holdout.

Amari Cooper is the undisputed WR1 in Kevin Stefanski’s offense, and his $20 million salary is not outlandish.

But he is one of 32 signed Browns players with no guarantees in what is perceived by some as a tight cap year.

Cooper is likely to be back along with Chubb, with the only question being how and how much they will be paid.