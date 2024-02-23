Mary Kay Cabot Names 2 Moves She’d Make As Browns GM

As we’re inching closer to free agency and the start of the 2024 NFL off-season, talks are raging about what the Cleveland Browns can do to improve their team for the coming season.

While potentially moving on from Deshaun Watson is currently one of the hottest topics, there’s a good chance that it’s all talk and nothing will come of it.

On a more realistic note, there are certain things that the Browns can do to improve their odds for next year.

According to Mary Kay Cabot, those things include adding another top-notch wide receiver and re-signing quarterback Joe Flacco (via Cleveland Browns on cleveland.com on YouTube).

If it were up to Cabot, she would “break the bank” and go after a wide receiver of the caliber of Mike Evans or Tee Higgins.

Both wideouts are entering free agency, and it’s unclear if they’ll re-sign with their current teams.

The same holds true for other top wideouts entering free agency, such as Gabe Davis of the Buffalo Bills and Calvin Ridley of the Jacksonville Jaguars.

If the Browns are unable to sign a quality wide-out via free agency, there are also plenty of trade options available, such as DeAndre Hopkins or Davante Adams.

Aside from adding a top wideout and boosting their Super Bowl potential, the second crucial move Cabot would make is to bring back Joe Flacco.

Flacco had a tremendous second half of the season and won Comeback Player of the Year.

While I’m sure the Browns would love to have him back in the fold, there’s a good chance the veteran will seek a starting position elsewhere.