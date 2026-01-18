Analyst Reveals Theory Behind Browns’ Head Coaching Plans

The Cleveland Browns have a massive decision on their hands as they look to fill their vacant head coaching position. The Browns and Kevin Stefanski ended their partnership after a couple of successful years together, but now both are heading in different directions.

Stefanski’s release from the Browns made him a desirable candidate in the head coaching market, and the Atlanta Falcons pounced on the chance to sign him. Stefanski inherits a talented roster on both sides of the field, though Cleveland has yet to finalize their choice to succeed him.

There are several candidates that seem like a fit for the job, with an in-house candidate like defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz allowing for some continuity in the locker room. Players like Myles Garrett and Denzel Ward have publicly supported Schwartz and the job he’s done in Cleveland, so perhaps that’s enough for ownership to seriously consider him.

Outside hires can also be the correct move, with the NFL trending toward younger coordinators and assistants to fill bigger roles. Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay’s success has emboldened other franchises to take risks, and it’s often resulted in positive change.

However, analysts like Daryl Ruiter believe the plan could be to hire Schwartz and pair him with a younger coordinator to build a coaching bridge for the long term.

“That’s one theory, you go ahead and promote Schwartz, and then you hire one of these young offensive coordinators that maybe don’t have the authority where they currently are at to call plays and really put their tamps on things,” Ruiter said.

"That's one theory, you go ahead and promote Schwartz and then you hire one of these young offensive coordinators…" ➡️ @RuiterWrongFAN and @LanceReisland on the latest feeling around the #Browns head coach search https://t.co/Oh6rN2XJII pic.twitter.com/8jUzldCiN6 — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) January 18, 2026

As Ruiter noted, a potential Schwartz promotion would allow the Browns to run largely the same system on both sides of the field. Defensively, Cleveland graded out as one of the best units in the league, so keeping Schwartz in place should keep them atop the rankings.

Meanwhile, Ruiter highlighted someone like Rams pass game specialist Nate Scheelhaase, who could be looking to make the jump and call plays for the Browns.

This seems like a solid route to go, and it’ll be worth monitoring if this is the direction the Browns go in.

NEXT:

Former Browns Coach Bill Callahan Has Landed A New Job