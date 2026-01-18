Former Browns Coach Bill Callahan Has Landed A New Job

Former Cleveland Browns offensive line coach Bill Callahan is set to reunite with Kevin Stefanski once again, this time in Atlanta.

According to NFL insider Mike Garafolo, Callahan is likely to join Stefanski’s new coaching staff with the Falcons after Stefanski was officially hired as Atlanta’s next head coach.

“Veteran OL coach Bill Callahan is likely to join new #Falcons coach Kevin Stefanski in Atlanta, sources tell The Insiders. Callahan was on Stefanski’s coaching staff with the #Browns before leaving to join his son Brian with the #Titans in 2023,” Garafolo wrote.

Veteran OL coach Bill Callahan is likely to join new #Falcons coach Kevin Stefanski in Atlanta, sources tell The Insiders. Callahan was on Stefanski's coaching staff with the #Browns before leaving to join his son Brian with the #Titans in 2023.

The move would bring one of the league’s most experienced offensive line coaches back into Stefanski’s staff, continuing a professional relationship that dates back to their time together in Cleveland.

Callahan served as the Browns’ offensive line coach from 2020 through 2023 and played a significant role in building one of the most respected units in the NFL during that stretch.

After leaving Cleveland in 2023, Callahan joined the Tennessee Titans’ staff to coach alongside his son, Brian Callahan, who became the team’s head coach. Bill Callahan remained with Tennessee but left the team early in the 2025 season after Brian was fired.

Few coaches in football have resumes as extensive as Callahan’s. His coaching career began in 1980 at the University of Illinois and eventually led to NFL stints with the Eagles, Raiders, Jets, Cowboys, Washington, Browns, and Titans. He also served as a head coach at both the NFL and college levels, including stops with the Oakland Raiders and Nebraska.

Across more than four decades in football, Callahan has built a reputation as one of the premier offensive line minds in the sport, known for technical development, physical line play, and discipline in pass protection schemes.

For Stefanski, the reunion makes sense on multiple levels. The two worked closely together during Cleveland’s playoff run in the 2020 season, and Callahan’s presence provided continuity during several coordinator changes in the years that followed.

The Falcons are expected to undergo significant changes on offense as Stefanski begins building his staff and implementing his system. Adding Callahan immediately strengthens the foundation of Atlanta’s offensive rebuild, particularly in the trenches.

