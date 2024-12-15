Browns Nation

Sunday, December 15, 2024
Analyst Reveals Weather Update On Browns, Chiefs Game

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - SEPTEMBER 12: The Kansas City Chiefs and the Cleveland Browns line up at the line of scrimmage during the first half at Arrowhead Stadium on September 12, 2021 in Kansas City, Missouri.
(Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

 

The Kansas City Chiefs will hit the road for one of their toughest matchups of the season.

They will square off with the Cleveland Browns, and while Kevin Stefanski’s team has already been eliminated from playoff contention, that doesn’t mean they will go easy on them.

If anything, the Chiefs will have to deal with multiple hurdles on Sunday.

On top of the Browns’ tough defense, the Chiefs must deal with inclement weather.

As reported by Steve Wyche of the NFL Network, there will be some heavy rain and most likely a muddy field at Huntington Bank Field on Sunday.

Of course, this doesn’t bode well for either team, but the Chiefs aren’t used to this kind of football, at least not recently.

Kansas City’s offense hasn’t been as explosive this season as it was in the past.

They won’t have veteran left tackle D.J. Humphries out there, leaving the door open for Myles Garrett to have a big game.

Patrick Mahomes, who’s posting career-worst marks across the board, will have to rely heavily on the running game, and this makes up for an old-school, hard-hitting kind of game.

The Chiefs will also have to be extremely cautious on Sunday, as this will be the first of three games they will play in the next 11 days.

Even though they’re 4.5-point favorites ahead of kick-off, the table is set for the Browns to pull off an upset and create chaos atop the AFC playoff race.

Browns Nation