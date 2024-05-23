Nyheim Hines Reveals When He Will Return To Field

It’s been more than a year since new Cleveland Browns running back Nyheim Hines was available for his team’s workouts.

After an incident last summer that cost the running back an opportunity to play in 2023, Hines is looking forward to returning to the practice field soon.

Hines provided insight as to when his teammates will see him return in an interview at the OTA workouts this week.

Analyst Scott Petrak shared a video clip on Twitter where Hines pinpointed his return date.

“The goal is to be ready for right around August,” Hines said, adding he is targeting the end of July for his return.

New #Browns RB Nyheim Hines says he expects to be ready to practice at start or early in train in camp. Goal is to be ready for Week 1. Coming off torn ACL. pic.twitter.com/aEO0vW2706 — Scott Petrak ct (@ScottPetrak) May 22, 2024

Hines said the final determination will be how his leg feels when the team’s training camp starts.

He later added that his goal is to be fully available for the Browns for their season opener against Dallas on Sunday, September 8.

In a separate Twitter post by analyst Fred Greetham, Hines spoke about his reason for joining Cleveland in 2024.

“Bubba (Ventrone) and Ken (Dorsey) are probably the two biggest reasons I’m here,” Hines said.

#Browns Nyheim Hines on being drawn to the Browns due to Bubba Ventrone and Ken Dorsey pic.twitter.com/P7TCBDQ0Ma — Fred Greetham (@FredGreetham9) May 22, 2024

Hines credits Ventrone as an elite special teams coach while also mentioning Dorsey, Cleveland’s new offensive coordinator who worked with Hines as both were members of the Buffalo Bills in 2023.

The running back added the opportunity to work as a returner for the Browns drew his attention as the team has employed several different individuals as a kick return specialist over the past five years, according to Hines.

NEXT:

Denzel Ward Has High Praise For 1 New Teammate