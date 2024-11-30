Browns Nation

Saturday, November 30, 2024
Analyst Reveals What Browns Should Do At QB In 2025

By
CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 17: A general view of fans celebrating as Baker Mayfield #6 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates a touchdown with teammates at the end of the second quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 17, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns don’t seem to have a quarterback for the future.

Deshaun Watson is still owed plenty of money over the next couple of years, but he’s been either hurt or underperforming since arriving in Cleveland.

However, as much as the fans and some analysts want the team to go all-in on a new quarterback, the fact is that options are limited.

If they don’t find their guy in the NFL Draft, they won’t have much money to invest in the position.

That’s why Cecil Shorts III claimed that the Browns should just commit to Jameis Winston right now.

On the Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show, Shorts argued that the Browns shouldn’t force things with a rookie quarterback.

Shorts says that if they can’t find the guy they like, they need to allow Winston to compete and put together a team around him.

That makes some sense.

The Browns were a playoff team last season with Joe Flacco at the helm, so there’s no reason to believe they won’t be as good with Winston.

They also desperately need help at left tackle, and they could address that in the first round of the NFL Draft.

Then again, it’s also worth noting that this roster is aging, and perhaps doubling down on another veteran might not be the wisest decision.

The Browns have some tough decisions to make, but they will have plenty of options and potential courses of action.

Ernesto Cova
Browns Nation Staff
Ernesto Cova
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Browns Nation