Saturday, November 30, 2024
Insider Believes 1 College QB Can Be ‘Scratched’ From Browns’ Plans In 2025

The helmet of Christian Yount #57 of the Cleveland Browns sits on the turf before the start of the Browns and Baltimore Ravens game at M&T Bank Stadium on December 24, 2011 in Baltimore, Maryland.
(Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

 

The 3-8 Cleveland Browns have watched their season fly off the rails largely because the organization has committed $230 million guaranteed to quarterback Deshaun Watson and still hasn’t gotten even half a season of competent production out of him.

Watson has played like a shell of his former self and left many fans clamoring for a new signal-caller in the 2025 NFL Draft, but after Friday’s college football slate, one insider believes that one particular QB can be “scratched” from the team’s plans.

Tony Grossi of 850 ESPN Cleveland shared on X during Friday night’s 8-OT marathon battle between Georgia and Georgia Tech, “I think you can scratch Carson Beck from the Browns equation.”

Many saw Beck as a potential top-10 pick in the draft prior to this season, but his inconsistency and inaccuracy have caused him to slip far down most mock draft boards, and his status as a future franchise quarterback is heavily in question.

The Georgia QB has cleaned things up in recent weeks after a brutal stretch around the middle of the season, and he finished Georgia’s 44-42 win over its in-state rivals with 297 yards and five touchdowns while avoiding an interception for the third consecutive game.

He threw 12 picks in six games over the middle of the season, which caused many to doubt his draft stock significantly, but he still has plenty of time to redeem himself.

Regardless, many Browns fans dream of Shedeur Sanders or Cam Ward atop the draft board.

