Analyst Reveals What Browns Should Do If They Lose To Chargers

The Cleveland Browns head into a tough matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday on the heels of an impressive victory over the Baltimore Ravens that ended a 5-game losing streak and got the team off to a 1-0 start in the Jameis Winston era.

That being said, the Browns are still 2-6 and facing the tough reality that the playoffs have already slipped away, which is why one analyst recently revealed that the team will be forced to make some difficult decisions if it is unable to beat the Chargers.

On Sunday morning’s NFL on CBS pregame show, former cornerback Logan Ryan said that if the Browns can’t beat the Chargers, “I think they have to start selling parts.”

"If [Browns] don't win today… I think they have to start selling parts." – @RealLoganRyan pic.twitter.com/vJEkHD7SW8 — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) November 3, 2024

Ryan mentioned that Winston has brought plenty of juice to the organization, but said there is plenty of pressure on him and noted that if he is able to pull off a win, the team might think twice about selling at the deadline.

He noted that Myles Garrett, Za’Darius Smith, and Denzel Ward could all be pieces on the move, though many sources around the league have said the Browns are completely shutting down any teams calling about Garrett.

Smith is a different story and could certainly be moved regardless of the outcome against the Chargers given his age and contract situation.

This Chargers game could represent a true fork-in-the-road moment for the 2024 Browns season, and another win could have fans thinking even more about what Joe Flacco was able to do last season.

Many will start wondering if Winston can take the team on a similar journey.

NEXT:

Insider Reveals How Browns Can Make History With Win Over Chargers