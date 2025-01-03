Browns Nation

Friday, January 3, 2025
Analyst Reveals What Browns Should Do With High Draft Pick

Andrew Elmquist
By
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announces a pick by the Cleveland Browns during the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft at AT&T Stadium on April 26, 2018 in Arlington, Texas.
(Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

 

The 2024 NFL season has not gone according to plan for the Cleveland Browns.

After some optimism heading into the year, the Browns have struggled to get anything going, resulting in a frustrating season for players and fans alike.

Considering their ups and downs throughout the season, and the numerous injuries they’ve endured, the Browns find themselves with one of the worst records in the league.

The only upside to having a dreadful record is having a high draft pick, which the Browns are in line for.

After Week 17, the Browns would have the No. 3 overall draft pick.

This would effectively give them the pick of the litter from the upcoming crop of prospects, hoping to find a player who can make a difference on the franchise for the foreseeable future.

Conventional wisdom might indicate that the Browns should pursue a quarterback given their struggles at the position in recent seasons, but in a recent segment of a BetRivers podcast, analyst Adam Gerstenhaber wasn’t so sure this is in their best interest.

“If you presented me with somebody that you were sure was a sure thing, okay… I don’t think there’s anybody that believes either of these quarterbacks are a sure thing,” Gerstenhaber said.

In Gerstenhaber’s mind, the Browns are much better off pursuing a different position in the draft, as he isn’t sold on any of the top quarterbacks in this year’s draft.

There were several can’t-miss prospects in the 2024 draft, but so far, it doesn’t look like many analysts are as high on the 2025 class.

