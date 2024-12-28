Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Saturday, December 28, 2024
You are here: Home / Daily News / Analyst Reveals What Deshaun Watson’s Restructured Contract Says About Browns

Analyst Reveals What Deshaun Watson’s Restructured Contract Says About Browns

By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

LANDOVER, MARYLAND - OCTOBER 06: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns looks on before the game against the Washington Commanders at Northwest Stadium on October 06, 2024 in Landover, Maryland.
(Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns are in an unenviable position with arguably the biggest albatross of a contract in the NFL: Deshaun Watson’s fully guaranteed deal.

The Browns restructured the quarterback’s deal by adding two more void years, which would push out his dead salary cap charge into 2030.

Watson still carries a $72.9 million cap charge in each of the next two years, and one analyst revealed what the recent restructuring says about the Browns’ plans going forward.

“We’ve officially hit the point of the Deshaun Watson contract where the Browns are admitting defeat, admitting that it’s immovable, and protecting their salary cap future as much as possible, two years ahead of time,” Spotrac wrote on X.

Watson’s original deal already had two void years, but it now has four, and the Browns are more protected if they do cut him at some point.

His contract also was restructured before the season to create cap space.

Watson hasn’t thrown for 300 yards in a game for the Browns and is out with a season-ending injury for the second year in a row, but he’ll likely be the starter next year unless something else changes in the offseason.

Cleveland is positioned to miss out on the top two quarterbacks in the 2025 NFL Draft, as Shedeur Sanders and Cam Ward are likely to be gone before the Browns pick, and from a cap perspective, it would be hard to make a big splash in free agency due to all the money already committed to Watson.

Hopefully, this situation will improve for Browns fans sooner rather than later.

NEXT:  Insider Says Browns Will Likely Add QB Competition In 2025
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Justin Hussong
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Justin Hussong
Contributor at Browns Nation
Justin has a decade of experience in the sports industry covering NBA, NFL, MLB, and more. He is a lifelong Red Sox, [...]

Browns Nation