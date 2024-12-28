Browns Nation

Saturday, December 28, 2024
Insider Says Browns Will Likely Add QB Competition In 2025

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - OCTOBER 13: Deshaun Watson #4 and Jameis Winston #5 of the Cleveland Browns on the field prior to the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on October 13, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
(Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

 

The 2024 NFL season is one the Cleveland Browns can throw away after struggling for wins, and they now must focus on the future of the roster.

The biggest question mark heading into the offseason is at quarterback, as Deshaun Watson may miss the beginning of next season due to his Achilles injury.

Complicating matters is the guaranteed money left on Watson’s contract, though the Browns recently were able to restructure it to better spread out the salary cap charge.

However, getting rid of Watson is nearly impossible, meaning Cleveland is stuck with him for at least two more seasons.

Regardless of Watson’s roster spot, the Browns understand that they need to upgrade at the position to give themselves a real chance to compete in the AFC.

With that in mind, it appears that they may be planning on bringing in some competition for the job.

“While the Browns are financially locked into Watson for the next few seasons, I’ve been told this move doesn’t rule out the possibility of adding competition to the QB room down the line,” Dianna Russini of The Athletic wrote.

The current in-house options are Jameis Winston, who will be a free agent, and Dorian Thompson-Robinson.

Neither is the long-term solution for the Browns, so their best path forward would be to select a quarterback in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Prospects are never a sure thing and require time to develop, but it’s a worthwhile investment given the state of the position in Cleveland.

Browns Nation