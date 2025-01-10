Analyst Reveals What He Believes Browns Are Thinking At QB

The Cleveland Browns are trying to figure out how to move forward as a team after going 3-14 in 2024.

Quarterback Deshaun Watson was supposed to be the team’s savior, but his season ended early with a torn Achilles.

In response to the injury, head coach Kevin Stefanski had no choice but to use a carousel of quarterbacks just to get through the season.

With the team’s future completely up in the air, especially at quarterback, The Athletic’s Jason Lloyd recently provided a take on what he believes the Browns are focusing on regarding the position.

“(If I’m running this) I don’t necessarily care about ’26. I care about ’27-28, That’s where I think their intentions are and their focus is,” Lloyd told 92.3 The Fan.

This team, like all NFL teams, is trying to find ways to sell tickets.

They lack a proud history and strong roster to attract fans.

They have to turn themselves back into a winning organization, starting with finding a great quarterback.

Deshaun Watson isn’t the answer right now, and that answer doesn’t appear to be on the roster either.

Could they draft a young quarterback at some point in either this upcoming NFL Draft or next year’s?

Could they bring in a veteran bridge signal-caller for the time being?

There are too many questions that have to be answered, and it is hard to say if the Browns even know what to do right now.

