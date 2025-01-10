Browns Will Interview 2 Candidates Today For OC Job

The Cleveland Browns fired offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey earlier this week in an attempt to turn around their offense next season.

According to Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot, the team already has two candidates lined up for interviews on Friday.

Atlanta Falcons tight end coach Kevin Koger and Seattle Seahawks quarterback coach Charles London are two names the Browns will interview.

#Browns will interview #Falcons TE coach Kevin Koger and #Seahawks QB coach Charles London today, source says — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) January 10, 2025

This season, the Browns finished 27th in scoring offense, 29th in rushing offense, and last in team offense.

It cannot get any worse for this unit.

Starting with Koger, the 35-year-old coach previously worked as the tight ends coach of the Los Angeles Chargers and as an offensive quality control coach for the Green Bay Packers.

He is one of those position coaches who wants to take the next step in his coaching career, and leading the offense in Cleveland could be a great move for him and the organization.

On the other hand, Charles London helped unlock Geno Smith up in Seattle this season.

Smith completed 70.4% of his passes, threw for a career-high 4,320 yards, and recorded a career-best 407 completions in 2024.

London has spent the last decade in the NFL working as a position coach (quarterback, running back) for five different organizations and has seen a lot.

The Browns will have more interviews as the days pass, but these are two names to watch.

They are both looking to take the next step in their coaching careers.

NEXT:

Browns Lineman Named As Top Trade Candidate