Analyst Reveals What Sold The Browns On Dillon Gabriel

The Cleveland Browns’ decision to select Dillon Gabriel in the third round of the draft was questioned by many analysts.

After the preseason finale against the Rams, debates emerged about whether Shedeur Sanders had equal opportunities to compete for the backup role behind starter Joe Flacco.

Gabriel ultimately secured the QB2 position.

NFL analyst Greg Cosell recently explained why the Browns liked Gabriel coming out of college and why he is a great fit in Kevin Stefanski’s offense during an appearance on the ‘Ross Tucker Podcast.’

“Yeah, well, he fits Kevin Stefanski, and Kevin Stefanski really liked him coming out because of the way he plays. Gabriel is purely a timing-and-rhythm player. Stylistically, you’d say he’s similar to Tua Tagovailoa in that he hits his back foot and the ball comes out. That’s how Kevin Stefanski envisions his offense, and there’s a ton of play-action in it. He sees Gabriel as the kind of quarterback who can efficiently run what he wants to do. It’s all about timing and rhythm, and that’s exactly how Gabriel plays. Obviously, he’s under six feet, so he’s not big. His arm is a little better than people might think, and he does have enough mobility,” Cosell said.

“Kevin Stefanski REALLY liked him coming out because of the way in which he plays. Gabriel is purely a timing rhythm player. Stylistically, you'd say he's similar to Tua Tagovailoa.” @GregCosell breaks down Browns QB2 Dillon Gabriel: pic.twitter.com/ujY5gQONAl — Ross Tucker Podcast (@RossTuckerPod) September 1, 2025

Gabriel’s college journey took him through UCF, Oklahoma, and Oregon. His accuracy and quick decision-making caught Cleveland’s attention.

The Browns value his compact throwing mechanics and football intelligence over raw physical tools. Stefanski’s offense relies heavily on timing routes and play-action concepts rather than deep throws.

Gabriel completed 25 of 37 passes for 272 yards during the preseason. He threw one touchdown and one interception while demonstrating his grasp of the system.

With Kenny Pickett now in Las Vegas with the Raiders, Cleveland can focus entirely on developing Gabriel within their framework.

