Greg Newsome Raves About 2 Browns Rookies

The Cleveland Browns have undergone a defensive transformation this offseason. Two rookies have emerged as standout performers during training camp.

Mason Graham and Carson Schwesinger have brought fresh energy to a unit that needed playmakers.

Their development has caught the attention of established veterans.

Cornerback Greg Newsome recently offered high praise for both rookies after watching their progress throughout camp.

“I’ll start with Mason. That’s a guy that motor’s high. He’s always in the right spots. He’s a guy that knows every single position on the D-line, knows where everyone’s supposed to be. He’s a guy that does his job at a very elite level. And then Carson, honestly, I haven’t seen a rookie come in to have a green dot and know the stuff that he knows in a very long time. That’s a guy that has earned everyone’s respect, a guy that’s going to make a lot of plays for us, and a guy that’s deserving of the green dot, and a guy that’s deserving of that starting MIKE,” Newsome said, per Daryl Ruiter.

The rookies have indeed provided hope for the Browns, who have faced questions entering the season.

Graham arrived as the fifth overall pick from Michigan. He struggled during rookie minicamp but quickly found his footing once training camp began.

His combination of strength and football awareness has earned him first-team repetitions alongside Myles Garrett.

Schwesinger represents another success story from the second round. The UCLA linebacker has already received the green dot designation as the defense’s primary communicator.

That responsibility typically goes to veteran players who understand the system. His pre-snap reads and leadership qualities have stood out during practice sessions.

Local reporters recently honored him with the Maurice Bassett Award as the team’s top rookie performer.

Both players carried their training camp momentum into preseason action.

Schwesinger led Cleveland in tackles during his debut appearance. Graham adapted well to Jim Schwartz’s aggressive defensive scheme.

Their rapid development suggests the Browns may have found key pieces to lead the defense for the future.

