Sunday, January 5, 2025
Analyst Reveals Who Should Pick Next Browns QB

Matthew Peralta
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns went out with a whimper to close out the 2024 NFL season, losing to the Baltimore Ravens 35-10 in a meaningless game for the organization.

The Browns are in line to select with the second overall pick of the 2025 NFL Draft, though the team has other issues to resolve.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski appears to be safe, though Cleveland fired offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey and offensive line coach Andy Dickerson.

Dorsey and Dickerson failed to succeed in their respective roles, so Stefanski and the front office will need to work together to find replacements.

However, the offensive end will not matter much until the Browns find a quarterback solution.

Analysts like Jake Vulinec believe that Stefanski should be the one to make the call on who Cleveland’s starting quarterback should be going forward via 92.3 The Fan.

“I’ve said it probably 100 times…and I’ll continue to say it 100 more. Let Kevin (Stefanski) have his pick at QB,” Vulinec said.

Stefanski all but ruled out Deshaun Watson as a possible answer, given the quarterback’s Achilles injury and poor play when he was healthy.

Given their draft situation, the Browns could look to find a successor there, although this year’s prospects aren’t quite as good as last year’s.

The free agency route could also make sense, though a veteran option would only be a bridge to the next player down the line.

For now, Stefanski will need to really sit down and consider who should start next season.

