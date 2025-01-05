Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Sunday, January 5, 2025
You are here: Home / Daily News / Kevin Stefanski Reveals His Honest Thoughts About Firing Ken Dorsey

Kevin Stefanski Reveals His Honest Thoughts About Firing Ken Dorsey

Matthew Peralta
By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Kevin Stefanski Reveals His Honest Thoughts About Firing Ken Dorsey
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns’ 2024 NFL season mercifully ended this past Saturday when they lost to the Baltimore Ravens 35-10.

Losing was common for the Browns this past year, but at least now they’ll be awarded a top-three pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Cleveland is widely expected to address the quarterback position with their first-round pick.

They also have options to move down in the draft to acquire more picks to aid the rebuild.

While head coach Kevin Stefanski is set to return for the 2025 NFL season, he and the organization decided to part ways with offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey and offensive line coach Andy Dickerson.

Given the team’s struggles, both Dorsey and Dickerson were rumored to be fired, but Stefanski decided to pull the plug shortly after the loss to the Ravens.

Following their dismissals, Stefanski offered his thoughts on the firings via Daryl Ruiter of 92.3 The Fan.

“I think the world of those two guys as people, as coaches, but I’m going to go in a different direction and I’m appreciative of their hard work as well,” Stefanski said.

Stefanski does the professional thing and thanks Dorsey and Dickerson for their contributions.

Given the quick timing of their firings, it’s clear that he and the team wanted them gone.

Now, Stefanski and company will need to scour the market for replacements for the two.

Given the state of the offense this past season, these will be important positions to fill.

There should be a wide net cast for replacements, and it’ll be interesting to see who Stefanski goes with.

NEXT:  Jack Conklin Reveals His Thoughts About Potential Joel Bitonio Retirement Decision
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Matthew Peralta
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Matthew Peralta
Contributor at Browns Nation
Matt was born and raised in Long Beach, Calif. and is a lifelong Lakers fan. Because of his love for basketball and [...]

Browns Nation