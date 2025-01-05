Kevin Stefanski Reveals His Honest Thoughts About Firing Ken Dorsey

The Cleveland Browns’ 2024 NFL season mercifully ended this past Saturday when they lost to the Baltimore Ravens 35-10.

Losing was common for the Browns this past year, but at least now they’ll be awarded a top-three pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Cleveland is widely expected to address the quarterback position with their first-round pick.

They also have options to move down in the draft to acquire more picks to aid the rebuild.

While head coach Kevin Stefanski is set to return for the 2025 NFL season, he and the organization decided to part ways with offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey and offensive line coach Andy Dickerson.

Given the team’s struggles, both Dorsey and Dickerson were rumored to be fired, but Stefanski decided to pull the plug shortly after the loss to the Ravens.

Following their dismissals, Stefanski offered his thoughts on the firings via Daryl Ruiter of 92.3 The Fan.

“I think the world of those two guys as people, as coaches, but I’m going to go in a different direction and I’m appreciative of their hard work as well,” Stefanski said.

#Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski on firing OC Ken Dorsey & OL coach Andy Dickerson + owning the stench of 3-14 with EVP of football ops/GM Andrew Berry pic.twitter.com/FXc9NDgf9G — Daryl Ruiter (@RuiterWrongFAN) January 5, 2025

Stefanski does the professional thing and thanks Dorsey and Dickerson for their contributions.

Given the quick timing of their firings, it’s clear that he and the team wanted them gone.

Now, Stefanski and company will need to scour the market for replacements for the two.

Given the state of the offense this past season, these will be important positions to fill.

There should be a wide net cast for replacements, and it’ll be interesting to see who Stefanski goes with.

