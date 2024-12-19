Browns Nation

Thursday, December 19, 2024
Analyst Reveals Why Browns Are Likely Out Of The Playoffs This Season

BEREA, OHIO - AUGUST 18: Practice pads sit on the field Cleveland Browns during training camp on August 18, 2020 at the Browns training facility in Berea, Ohio.
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

The Clevland Browns entered the season with high hopes.

They were fresh off a trip to the playoffs, and while the final score was far from what they expected, they still managed to reach the postseason.

It only made sense to expect better and bigger things from this team this season.

They were set to return most of their core, and they had the reigning Defensive Player of the Year, Coach of the Year, and Assistant Coach of the Year.

That’s why it was disappointing to see that it wasn’t the case.

Now, looking back and trying to evaluate what went wrong, Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report has one simple answer: Deshaun Watson.

Per Knox, the Browns’ insistence on sticking with Watson and not having some real competition for the starting job was what doomed the team:

“The Browns kept trotting out their $230 million mistake week after week until a torn Achilles finally allowed them to make a change. Even worse is the fact that their decision to abandon Flacco in the offseason—ensuring Watson wouldn’t see any real competition for the starting job—all but ensured Cleveland wouldn’t have a chance to contend in 2024,” Knox said.

Granted, blaming one individual is never wise, fair, or accurate.

The injuries and subpar play from the offensive line didn’t do much to help, either.

Then again, at least in this case, he might be right on point.

Watson was not only not performing up to the standards but also not necessarily sending the best message to the rest of the team, as his presence, despite his mistakes, subpar play, and off-the-field baggage, did not necessarily reflect well on the team.

No team can win without accountability.

The Browns have a tough decision to make about Watson, and bringing him back, while logical from a financial standpoint, will continue to send the wrong message.

Browns Nation