Analyst Reveals Why Browns Are Sold On Dillon Gabriel

The Cleveland Browns made two surprising moves in the 2025 NFL Draft that have received a lot of buzz after the event.

The first was trading back from the No. 2 overall pick, receiving a haul in return from the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Like it or not, this trade allowed the Browns to get more capital, not only in this year’s draft, but in future drafts as well.

Their other surprising move was drafting Dillon Gabriel in the third round, someone who wasn’t on many people’s radar for this team.

Gabriel was an impressive player in college, but considering many had him as the fourth-best quarterback in the class, if not fifth or sixth, this raised some questions, especially with Shedeur Sanders on the board.

Since they drafted him, however, more information has come out about their pre-draft grades on Gabriel, as analyst Nathan Zegura pointed out in a video shared by Grant Puskar on X.

“They love his pocket movement,” Zegura said, also mentioning his mobility, decision-making, and presence in the pocket.

Zegura indicated that the Browns like a lot of what they saw from Gabriel in the pre-draft process, and that he’s someone who has a lot of strong traits.

One knock on Gabriel leading up to the draft is his age, as he’ll be 24 heading into the season.

He wasn’t the oldest QB prospect in the class by any means, but because he broke out later than some of his fellow draftees, fans are worried that he’s not ready to compete in the NFL.

Only time will tell what he’ll be capable of in this league, but with the Browns needing to make a splash at the position, this was certainly an interesting move to keep an eye on.

