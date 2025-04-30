Browns Nation

Wednesday, April 30, 2025
Video Emerges Of Mason Graham’s Prank Call During Draft

Ernesto Cova
By
Leave a Comment
(Photo by Joshua Applegate/Getty Images)

 

The NFL Draft always gives us some heartwarming images.

Young men from all kinds of backgrounds fulfill their lifelong dreams of becoming professional football players, and it’s a very emotional moment for them.

Unfortunately, some people have taken it upon themselves to try to ruin this unique moment.

Apparently, Shedeur Sanders wasn’t the only one who got pranked during the NFL Draft.

As shown by Dov Kleiman on X, an Ohio State fan called Mason Graham to prank him and insult him right before the Browns took him with the No. 5 selection.

Of course, Buckeye fans don’t like the Michigan Wolverines; that’s nothing new, but that doesn’t give them any right to do this kind of stuff.

At the end of the day, Mason Graham will still be an NFL player.

He will make millions and follow a dream shared by millions of people.

The prankers, on the other hand, will most likely have to settle for watching them play and make millions off the game they love.

Fortunately, once it’s all said and done, Graham likely won’t look back and remember this prank call.

He will remember the special moment when he became the No. 5 pick and joined the Cleveland Browns.

Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

