Sunday, July 14, 2024
Analyst Reveals Why Browns Fans Are The Best In The NFL

Cleveland Browns fans in the stands during the game against the Chicago Bears at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 26, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns can’t brag about all their Super Bowl wins, divisional pennants or whatnot.

They can’t even talk about a rich quarterback history or a long list of legendary players.

What they could – and should – be very proud of is their fan base.

Recently, sports analyst Evan Cohen went as far as to call Browns fans the best fans in the entire National Football League (via Nick Talks Browns).

Talking on ESPN Radio’s UNSPORTSMANLIKE, Cohen argued that Browns fans are so good that they even continued to root for their team when it ceased its operations.

He pointed out the fact that they sold out tickets as soon as they came back, not to mention that they’ve been there through thick and thin after every single failed draft pick and failed quarterback.

Of course, Browns fans would’ve traded that for success any day of the week and twice on Sunday, but it’s remarkable nonetheless.

This fan base deserves a championship, perhaps even more than any other fan base in professional football.

Fortunately for them, there are more than enough reasons to be excited and have hope for the future.

Kevin Stefanski has done a great job of building and developing a winning culture since he arrived in Berea, and it showed last season.

And with Jim Schwartz and Myles Garrett on the sidelines and the defensive line, respectively, it feels like this defense can stop anybody on any given night.

The fans have been through enough, and 2024 might be when they finally turn things around for good.

NEXT:  Analyst Reveals His 'Hot Take' About Deshaun Watson This Season
Ernesto Cova
Browns Nation Staff
Ernesto Cova
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

