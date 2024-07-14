Analyst Reveals His ‘Hot Take’ About Deshaun Watson This Season

The Cleveland Browns revamped their defense last season.

Adding Jim Schwartz to the mix was the best decision they could’ve made, as he completely turned the defensive unit around.

Bubba Ventrone also had an immediate impact with the special teams, so it’s now the offense’s time to step up.

With that in mind, they brought in Ken Dorsey to work his magic with Deshaun Watson.

That’s why Browns analyst Blake Reneker had a bit of a hot take in regard to the quarterback.

In the latest edition of The Dawgs podcast, he predicted that Deshaun Watson would finish the season in the top five for total passing yards.

HOT TAKE! #Browns QB Deshaun Watson will finish top-5 in the NFL for passing yards in 2024. This off-season, the Browns have:

– Implemented a new offense

– Added a high-end secondary receiver

– Re-tooled the running back room

– Solidified the already-great offensive line Where… pic.twitter.com/rEOqbGNKsr — The Dawgs – A Cleveland Browns Podcast (@thedawgspodcast) July 12, 2024

He claimed that only injury or defensive dominance could stand in the way of that prediction.

Per Reneker, the Browns have implemented a new offense that should focus more on the passing game.

He points out the fact that they got a high-end secondary receiver in Jerry Jeudy, all while solidifying their already great offensive line and re-tooling the running back room.

Watson posted MVP-caliber numbers in his final season with the Houston Texans, and we’ve already seen what he’s capable of when he’s at his best, so this prediction might not be that far-fetched after all.

The Browns have given him the tools and weapons to thrive, and Dorsey has a proven history of success with great dual-threat quarterbacks like Cam Newton and Josh Allen.

Hopefully, that will be the case again in Berea, as the Browns have given up too much for Watson already.

