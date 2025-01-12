Browns Nation

Sunday, January 12, 2025
Analyst Reveals Why Browns’ Season Was A Disappointment

Ernesto Cova
By
Leave a Comment
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns managed to win just three games all season long.

That’s not what one would expect from a team that had just made the playoffs.

While they weren’t considered Super Bowl contenders, most people expected Kevin Stefanski’s team to at least be in the mix for a postseason berth.

That’s why Gabriella Kreuz believes this season was such a disappointment.

Talking on The Hanford Dixon Show, the analyst claimed that the season was disappointing because of all the pieces they had and the context.

This team was much more talented than what we saw on the field, and they were definitely much better than a three-win team.

Of course, injuries severely limited their abilities, and the offensive line’s struggles repeatedly set them back.

We can also talk about Deshaun Watson’s subpar play and how it held the team back more often than not.

At the end of the day, however, the fact is that the team didn’t live up to the expectations.

Now, they enter this offseason one year older than last season, and some of the issues they had last year are still unresolved.

Rumors state that Kevin Stefanski will have more freedom and control over the offense than he’s ever had before, which should be a positive.

Still, without a quarterback, it’s hard to envision this team faring much better than it did this season, even if Watson is gone.

Browns Nation