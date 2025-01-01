Analyst Reveals Why Browns Should Draft A QB

The Cleveland Browns entered the 2024 NFL regular season with their quarterback situation set.

After sending six draft picks to Houston in 2022, quarterback Deshaun Watson was firmly entrenched as the team’s starter this year and for several years to come.

Seven less-than-stellar games and a torn Achilles have dismantled this notion, leaving Cleveland with limited options to fix their issues for the NFL’s most important position.

Now at 3-13, the Browns have a strong chance to be among the top five teams selecting players in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Should the Browns use their draft pick – currently the No. 3 overall choice – to take a quarterback in 2025?

Analyst Kyle Brandt believes so.

The “Good Morning Football” co-host explained why the Browns should take a quarterback with their upcoming first-round draft pick.

“Wholeheartedly in, yes, they should do that for obvious reasons. When Watson is not hurt, he’s bad,” Brandt said.

Should the Cleveland Browns draft a QB in the first round despite owing Deshaun Watson a lot of money?@KyleBrandt explains why they should

The analyst noted that the team lost to the New York Giants with Watson running the offense, showing how poorly he performed before his season-ending injury.

Brandt took his comments further, suggesting the Browns should move up the draft board if the team does not earn the top overall draft pick this weekend.

“There’s no half measures. Not only should they select a quarterback, they should trade up to number one and the take the number one quarterback and say ‘We’re going to completely redo this thing,'” Brandt said.

Cleveland’s final draft position will be determined this weekend after Week 18’s slate of games is complete.

